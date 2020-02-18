5 songs you must hear this week: 17 February 2020

It was a good week with a flood of interesting new releases. Here are five primo cuts that should be worth your time.

1. Kasador, Givin’ It Up

Brood and Bloom (Independent)

Recommended If You Like: Next-gen Kingston rock

Kingston continues to be a source of interesting music beyond The Hip, The Headstones, David Usher of Moist, and most recently, Glorious Sons. We’re now watching the rise of Kasador which features Boris Baker, the son of the Hip’s Robbie Baker. They’re still hammering away at their debut album which will be re-released in a deluxe edition February 28. The day after, they have a show at The Dakota Tavern in Toronto.

2. Grimes, Delete Forever

Miss Anthropocene (Frontside)

RIYL: Quirky electronica

Indie electronic favourite Grimes (and still currently dating Elon Musk, if that matters) will release her fifth album this Friday (February 21). As you might expect, it’s filled with hypnotic rhythms and interesting-sounding synth lines. Her performances have always been very visual, so fans can’t wait to see what this album looks like live. Anyone think this feels like Oasis’ Wonderwall?

3. Phantogram, Pedestal

Ceremony (Republic)

RYIL: Smooth electro-pop

Sara Barthel and Josh Carter are set to return with their fourth studio album on March 7. It promises more beats, guitars and keyboard lines, straddling that line between electronica and psychedelia. Everything was recorded in California as opposed to update New York, so we’ll see if the change of scenery has done anything to their sound. Note the first line of the song: “You can make a hospital look lovely.”

The Strokes, At the Door

The New Abnormal (Cult/RCA)

RIYL: Um, The Strokes?

Fresh off the road from playing a gig in support of Bernie Sanders before the New Hampshire primary, The Strokes return with their sixth album, recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studio in Malibu. It doesn’t look like a terribly long album—only nine songs come up on the tracklist—but we’ll find out for sure when the record appears April 10. Then again, this single stretches to over five-and-a-half minutes, so maybe there’s more where this came from.

5. Grey Daze, Sickness

Amends (Loma Vista/Concord)

RIYL: Chester Bennington

Before Chester Bennington quit Arizona for LA where he’d eventually fall in with the guys who would become Linkin Park, he started as the 15-year-old singer for Grey Daze. Some recordings were made but didn’t acquire much traction outside of Phoenix. And despite the success of Linkin Park, the only place where Grey Dave material could be found was on YouTube. However, Chester had reconnected with his old bandmates before he died so that this older material could be released. That will finally happen April 10.