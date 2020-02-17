Edmonton area under extreme cold warning, -40 wind chill expected

Send this page to someone via email

All of northern and northeastern Alberta was placed under an extreme cold warning Monday afternoon, following a dip in temperatures across the region.

“The snow that fell overnight last night into this morning was associated with a cold front that was pushing through ahead of a dome of cold arctic air, which will sit over the area into tomorrow,” Sarah Hoffman, Environment Canada meteorologist, said.

Edmonton is set to see a low of -23 C overnight Monday, with wind chill making that feel like -28. Outlying areas around the city could see it drop down to -40, according to Environment Canada.

Other areas in the northern and northeastern parts of the province are also expected to see wind chill as cold as -40.

However, Environment Canada said it is not expected to be a long-lasting cold and temperatures will soon improve.

“Luckily by Wednesday we have those warm gusty westerly winds that should warm things up again and bring us back to above normal temperatures,” said Hoffman.

