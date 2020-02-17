Peterborough man accused of sexual assault in late 2019 incident: police

A Peterborough, Ont. man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.
Peterborough Police Service say they received information in late January regarding a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a female at a Peterborough address between early November and late December 2019.
Police said the accused and victim knew each other.
On Feb. 12, officers attended a Lansdowne Street West address where the accused was located and taken into custody.
Tracy Allan Robinson, 59, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and failure to comply with a probation order.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 5, police said.
