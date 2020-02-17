Menu

Blockade shuttering service on exo’s Candiac line enters 2nd week

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 8:44 am
Members of the Mohawk community are shown on the Kahnawake reserve near a Canadian Pacific rail track south of Montreal, Monday, February 10, 2020 to stand in solidarity with protesters opposed to a pipeline project in northwestern B.C.
Members of the Mohawk community are shown on the Kahnawake reserve near a Canadian Pacific rail track south of Montreal, Monday, February 10, 2020 to stand in solidarity with protesters opposed to a pipeline project in northwestern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Service on exo’s Line 4 Candiac remains suspended indefinitely as the demonstrations blocking its tracks in Kahnawake enter their second week.

The fleet of 30 shuttle buses put into service by the suburban train operator to get commuters downtown for all of last week will continue, moving the thousands of commuters who use the Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine stations to the Mansfield bus terminal near Gare Centrale in downtown Montreal.

READ MORE: Trudeau cancels visit with Caribbean leaders amid protests, rail shutdown

The on-island du Canal and LaSalle stations will be served by Société de transport de Montréal (STM) buses, which commuters can board for free with their train tickets and use to transfer to the Metro network.

Train service at the Montreal-West and Vendome stations will continue, with exo’s Line 1 Vaudreuil-Hudson and Line 2 Saint-Jérôme continuing their regular stops at those stations.

The Canadian Pacific-owned tracks used by the Candiac line have been blocked for the past week by Kanienkehaka protesting in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northwestern British Columbia, who have clashed with RCMP in recent weeks over the construction of the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline there.

Similar protests in Eastern Ontario have resulted in the Canadian National Railway suspending all of its eastern Canadian operations, with Via Rail cancelling service across nearly its entire network as well.

Demonstrators say they will not leave until the situation in B.C. is resolved.

