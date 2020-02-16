Menu

Crime

Teenage girl sent to hospital after stabbing in Regina

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 16, 2020 7:46 pm
Regina police are investigating a Sunday morning stabbing.
Regina police are investigating a Sunday morning stabbing. File / Global News

A teenage girl was sent to the hospital Sunday to be treated for non-life threatening injuries after she was stabbed multiple times, say officials.

The Regina Police Service was called to a home on the 1100 block of Robinson Street at around 4:22 a.m.

READ MORE: Teenage boy stabbed in dog park a ‘random’ attack: Calgary police

When they arrived on scene, officers were met by three females. One of them was a 16-year-old girl who had apparent stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The incident is under investigation by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

READ MORE: 2 die of suspected fentanyl overdose in Regina within hours: police

