Teenage girl sent to hospital after stabbing in Regina

A teenage girl was sent to the hospital Sunday to be treated for non-life threatening injuries after she was stabbed multiple times, say officials.

The Regina Police Service was called to a home on the 1100 block of Robinson Street at around 4:22 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, officers were met by three females. One of them was a 16-year-old girl who had apparent stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The incident is under investigation by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

