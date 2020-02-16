Focus Montreal: Feb. 16, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at Montreal’s on-going recycling crisis, a play touring Montreal that honours Black History Month and the Action Centre’s new fundraising campaign. Watch below.

Montreal’s Action Centre works to increase services for people with disabilities

The Action Centre, a Montreal organization that helps people living with disabilities, is teaming up with a new fundraising foundation to increase services. Disability advocates are hoping this joint force could be a game changer.

Former president of the Action Centre Andrew Lindsay joined Global’s Tim Sargeant. Watch above.

Montreal’s recycling crisis

New efforts are being made to deal with the on-going recycling crisis as the government plans to invest $30 million to help resolve the issue.

Marc Fortin from the Retail Council of Canada joined Global’s Tim Sargeant to discuss. Watch above.

Play commemorating Black History Month tours Montreal

A new play touring the city called Sharing our stories, Telling our lives has put on four productions around Montreal in honour of Black History Month.

Writer and director of the play Lydie Dubuisson joined Global’s Tim Sargeant. Watch above.

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping their community by bringing their stories into focus.

The show airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.