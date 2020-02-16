Overnight explosion causes $750K in damage to London Ont. barber shop

Send this page to someone via email

London police remain at the scene of an overnight explosion and fire at a local barbershop.

Fire crews say they responded to reports of an explosion at 920 Commissioners Rd. East just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

“We were told there were flames coming out the front door of a business. Our crews arrived to find no flames but extensive damage to the building,” said Colin Shewell, Platoon Chief for London Fire.

He said the damage was estimated to be in the range of $750,000.

The extent of damage and evidence prompted officials to deem the fire as suspicious.

“With the evidence and the information we were getting from LPD (London Police Department) with witnesses on scene, we were adding up that it was a suspicious fire,” Shewell said.

Shewell told Global News no injuries were reported during the incident.

“Our crews did a fabulous job getting there, getting in, initiating a rescue, and fortunately no one was found and there were no injuries to our crew,” said Shewell.

The Fire Prevention Inspector and Ontario Fire Marhsall were called in overnight to investigate the scene.

Crews are expected to be onsite Sunday and possibly Monday to determine a cause and origin.

