WHL Roundup: Saturday, February 15, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2020 1:22 am
Updated February 16, 2020 1:23 am

KENT, Wash. – Milos Roman scored a hat trick as the Vancouver Giants downed the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-2 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Tristen Nielsen added a goal and two assists to help Vancouver extend its win streak to nine games while earning at least a point in 10 straight contest (9-0-1).

Bowen Byram and Trevor Longo also scored for the Giants (28-20-5), who got 21 saves from David Tendeck.

Mekai Sanders and Matthew Rempe found the back of the net for the Thunderbirds (21-26-6).

Roddy Ross turned away 26-of-32 shots for Seattle.

OIL KINGS 5 TIGERS 2

EDMONTON — Dylan Guenther had a goal and two helpers and Beck Warm stopped 29 shots as the Oil Kings (36-9-9) topped Medicine Hat (34-17-3).

SILVERTIPS 4 WINTERHAWKS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Dawson Butt had a goal and an assist and Dustin Wolf made 30 saves as the Silvertips (36-12-4) beat Portland (38-8-7).

BLAZERS 5 ROYALS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Logan Stankoven scored three of his four goals in the third period as the Blazers (34-16-4) held on to down Victoria (29-20-5).

REBELS 3 ROCKETS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Jace Isley broke a 2-2 tie at 11:11 of the third period, and Red Deer (19-31-5) halted a three-game skid with a victory over the Rockets (24-26-3).

ICE 5 HURRICANES 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Liam Hughes stopped 37 shots including all 23 his way over the final 40 minutes as Winnipeg (33-20-1) halted the Hurricanes’ (34-13-5) five-game win streak.

RAIDERS 4 WHEAT KINGS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Max Paddock stopped 26-of-27 shots, and the Raiders (30-16-9) got goals from four different skaters to beat Brandon (29-20-5).

HITMEN 4 COUGARS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Adam Kydd scored 42 seconds apart in the second period as Calgary (30-18-5) went on to double up the Cougars (16-29-7).

BLADES 6 BRONCOS 4

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Kyle Crnkovic and Tristen Robins had a goal and two assists apiece as Saskatoon (28-22-5) dealt the Broncos (10-39-4) their eighth loss in a row.

CHIEFS 6 AMERICANS 4

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Adam Beckman scored his league-leading 41st goal and 92nd point as Spokane (32-18-5) toppled Tri-City (16-32-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
