Canada

Midnight or 9 p.m.? City of Edmonton looking for feedback on New Year’s Eve fireworks

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 3:43 pm
City of Edmonton asks for feedback on New Year’s fireworks time
WATCH ABOVE: The City of Edmonton is looking to hear from residents on what time the New Year's Eve fireworks should be launched.

The City of Edmonton is already looking into how residents will ring in 2021.

The big question: should the city’s New Year’s Eve fireworks remain at 9 p.m. — as they have been since 2017 — or switch to midnight?

The question is included in the city’s February 2020 Mixed Topic survey, which also has questions on accessible housing and property assessment.

The fireworks changed to 9 p.m. after they were relocated to the Alberta legislature due to construction at Sir Winston Churchill Square.

When the fireworks first moved to 9 p.m. in 2017, the city said there were several reasons for the decision, including that the earlier time was more “favourable” for families with young children. The city also said it wanted to be respectful of residents who live near the legislature.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton unveils details of New Year’s Eve festival and fireworks downtown

But now that construction is set to wrap up at the square, New Year’s Eve festivities will return to Churchill.

So it’s time for Edmontonians to vote on whether the fireworks should return to midnight. The survey is open until Feb. 18.

