Wet’suwet’en solidarity protesters block rail lines in Vaughan

Protesters blocked off rail lines in Vaughan on Saturday in solidarity with members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation.

A news release from a group calling itself Toronto Wet’suwet’en Solidarity said the protest began at 10 a.m. and is aimed at stopping rail traffic leaving MacMillan Yard in Vaughan.

Dozens of protesters remained in that area as of shortly after 1 p.m.

The protesters said they are in support of Wet’suwet’en Nation members who oppose the building of the Coastal GasLink liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline in northern British Columbia, which would pass through the nation’s unceded territory.

The demonstration occurred as federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller met with members of the Mohawk First Nation near Belleville, Ont., where a rail blockade has entered its 10th day.

Global News reached out to both CP and CN to see if their train traffic was being affected by the Vaughan protest, but they did not respond by the time of publication.

York Regional Police said officers were at the scene “to ensure everybody’s safety,” but would not say whether they were talking with protesters in a bid to get them off the tracks.

The protest comes less than a day after another Wet’suwet’en solidarity protest shut down the busy Toronto intersection of Yonge and Dundas streets during the Friday evening commute.

– With files from the Canadian Press

