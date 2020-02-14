Wet’suwet’en solidarity demonstrators block Yonge and Dundas during rush hour

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A group of demonstrators blocked off the intersection of Yonge and Dundas streets in downtown Toronto during the evening rush hour on Friday.

The demonstration was held in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Nation, many of whose members oppose the building of the Coastal GasLink liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline in northern British Columbia, which would pass through the First Nation’s unceded territory.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police tweeted the protesters had blocked off the intersection and road closures were subsequently put in place.

DEMONSTRATION: (UPDATE)

Yonge St & Dundas St E

– demonstrators have left the intersection

– normal traffic to resume in area#GO320476

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Approximately 45 minutes later, the protesters cleared the area and traffic was flowing through.

The protest began at Trinity Square Park near the Eaton Centre before it moved to Yonge and Dundas.