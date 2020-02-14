Sex offender considered a risk to offend against women, girls coming to Winnipeg: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning about a high-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg following his release from prison Friday.

Curtis Leroy George, 28, has a lengthy history of violent and sexual offences and police say he is considered a high risk to reoffend against both women and girls.

George’s release comes after serving a two-year sentence for criminal harassment.

George was last convicted in May 2018 of criminal harassment stalking, following, harassing and exposing himself to a woman around her workplace and nearby buildings.

Before that, George was convicted of two counts of assault in May 2017.

His criminal record dates back to 2010 when he was convicted for assaulting two women and given a one-day prison sentence, plus time served.

In 2011 he was convicted of sexual interference involving a 13-year-old girl and five further counts of sexual assault for five separate and random attacks on women jogging or walking.

He was also convicted of assaulting a female correctional officer and in all was given a total sentence of two years behind bars, three years’ supervised probation, and a 10-year prohibition order regarding children.

George is under a number of conditions until May 2023, including not attending Portage Place, City Place, MTS Centre, or the Skywalk that connects those buildings.

He is not allowed to attend a public park or public swimming area where anyone under the age of 16 is present or can reasonably be expected to be present, and also not allowed at day care centres, school grounds, playgrounds, or community centres.

Police warn any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed toward George won’t be tolerated, but ask anyone with information about him to call investigators at 204-986-6222 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

