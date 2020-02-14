Children in Trenton, Ont., send Valentine’s Day greetings to Canadians under quarantine

Send this page to someone via email

Children at two eastern Ontario elementary schools are sending their best wishes to those spending Valentine’s Day under quarantine at CFB Trenton.

More than 600 handmade cards from students at St. Mary Catholic School​ and St. Peter Catholic School were set to be delivered to the air force base on Friday, along with breakfast for the evacuees.

“I decided to write ‘Happy Valentine’s Day, I am happy you’re home,'” said eight-year-old Georgia Baker, a Grade 3 student at St. Peter.

Nearly 400 Canadians have been flown to Trenton, Ont., from China as the country grapples with a new coronavirus that has claimed 1,380 lives and prompted lockdowns affecting tens of millions of people.

Though Canadian health officials say no one on those chartered flights has tested positive for the illness, the evacuees are facing two weeks of quarantine at the base as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

The students wanted to give them a warm welcome home.

2:04 Final evacuees from Wuhan, China arrive at CFB Trenton Final evacuees from Wuhan, China arrive at CFB Trenton

“I’ve been watching a lot of the news and there’s some rumours that people [are] saying that they don’t want them here because they don’t want to get the coronavirus,” said eight-year-old Xander Southwel.

“I hope that they feel welcomed back and I hope that they feel happy and not like shy to come back,” said Lyla Taylor, who is also eight.

Kimberley Pritty, a teaching assistant at St. Peter, said what’s being said on social media about the coronavirus issue is “discouraging.”

“I wanted to put a positive spin on that for the students, so that they maybe develop a better understanding of what’s going on and just be more open,” she said.