Montreal files complaint after borough mayor Sue Montgomery refuses to fire chief of staff

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Montreal has lodged a formal complaint with the Quebec Municipal Commission citing Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough Mayor Sue Montgomery’s lack of action over a harassment case in her office.

The complaint, which was announced by the city on Friday, states Montgomery failed to implement the recommendations by the city’s comptroller general — including firing her chief of staff.

“Ms. Montgomery’s inaction contributes to the maintenance of a difficult working climate which has consequences for the smooth functioning of the borough,” the city said in a statement.

The commission — which acts as a tribunal, administrative organization and audit body in the province — works to help municipalities in difficult situations and implement the best practices at a local level.

READ MORE: Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery removed from Projet Montreal caucus

In September 2019, the city appointed two investigators to look into the allegations of psychological harassment toward employees in the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Story continues below advertisement

“After analysis, the investigators concluded that there was psychological harassment of the two employees concerned and that there were significant shortcomings in the work climate aspect, as well as Ms. Montgomery’s willful blindness,” the city said.

The comptroller general issued several measures to prevent a similar situation and submitted several recommendations, including firing the chief of staff.

Montgomery, for her part, alleges she was asked to discipline someone without evidence and she refused to comply with the measure.

READ MORE: CDN-NDG residents bus to council to support Sue Montgomery

As a result, Montgomery was kicked out of the Projet Montréal caucus in late January. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante at the time said Montgomery was urged to comply with the recommendations several times, and that she had no choice but to remove her from the caucus upon her refusal.

The city filed the complaint on Friday, saying that Montgomery has still not acted on the recommendations “despite numerous meetings and interventions.”

Global News reached out to Montgomery on Friday, but she said wants to consult her lawyer before making any statement.

2:13 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and NDG Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery involved in a war of words Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and NDG Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery involved in a war of words

— With files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant and Annabelle Olivier

Story continues below advertisement