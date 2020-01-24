Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery removed from Projet Montreal caucus

Send this page to someone via email

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough Mayor Sue Montgomery has been kicked out of the Projet Montreal caucus.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante explained that Montgomery had refused to implement the recommendations of the city’s controller general over allegations of harassment within the borough office.

In September of 2019, the City of Montreal appointed two investigators to review allegations of psychological harassment towards two employees.

The investigation concluded that the two employees were, in fact, victims of harassment.

The city’s controller general put in place immediate measures to prevent further harassment and submitted several recommendations.

Plante says Montgomery chose to contest the validity of the report and its conclusions and has openly refused to apply the controller’s recommendations.

Plante says numerous attempts were made urging Montgomery to comply and that faced with her refusal she had no choice but to remove her from caucus.

“I have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to harassment,” Plante said in a written statement. “That goes for elected officials, political personnel and our public servants.”

Montgomery, for her part, took to Twitter saying she was disappointed with the decision.

She alleges that she was being asked to fire someone without evidence and said she would not condone what she describes as “a lack of due process”

In her tweet, Montgomery defends her actions, saying she would be the last person to condone harassment.

I’m disappointed PM has chosen to remove me from caucus.

I stand for justice and the truth. I was being asked to fire someone without having seen the evidence. I would be the last person to condone harassment. I will also not condone lack of due process. For statement, see FB — suemontgomery (@MontgomerySue) January 24, 2020

