Environment

Ontario Power Generation and Hydro One create Ivy electric vehicle charging network

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2020 10:56 am
This photo taken on April 19, 2013 shows a Chevrolet Volt electric car being charged in a parking lot at General Motors (GM) China headquarters in Shanghai. AFP PHOTO/Peter PARKS / Getty Images

TORONTO – Two of Ontario’s biggest utilities have formed a new company to create a province-wide fast-charger network for electric vehicles.

The Ivy Charging Network is scheduled to have 160 Level-3 fast-chargers at its 73 locations throughout southern, eastern and western Ontario.

The Ivy is a limited partnership owned equally by the government-owned Ontario Power Generation and Hydro One Ltd., a publicly traded former Crown corporation that owns the province’s largest electric grid.

They say the Ivy network will be an unregulated business that can provide a new revenue stream for both companies without affecting Ontario electricity rates.

It has selected Greenlots, a member of the Shell Group, to operate and manage the electric charging network.

Natural Resources Canada provided an $8-million repayable contribution to help build the electric vehicle charging network.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Hydro Oneelectric carsGreen EnergyElectric VehiclesOntario Power GenerationOPGElectric Car ChargingIvy Charging Networkontario electric car charging
