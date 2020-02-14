Via Rail cancellations: How to get a refund, find other travel options

Send this page to someone via email

Via Rail announced Thursday it will be cancelling all passenger trains across Canada in response to rail blockades in solidarity with some Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in B.C.

No trains have been able to go through the Toronto-Montreal network since last Thursday, but with no possible resolution in sight, Via said in a statement it has no other option than to cease service to the entire country.

“Following an advisory from the infrastructure owner that they are unable to support our operations across their network, Via Rail has no other option but to cancel most of its services until further notice,” the statement read.

The news has left thousands of travellers in Toronto and the surrounding GTA stranded.

How to cancel and/or get a refund on your VIA Rail ticket

Via Rail wrote on its website that it will be providing full refunds for all cancelled trips automatically, if not immediately.

“You do not need to contact Via Rail to confirm the refund, but note that due to the volume of transactions it may take up to a minimum of 15 days to receive,” the company said in a statement.

The company said customers with upcoming trips can cancel their tickets themselves online.

Alternative travel options

GO Transit

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said Thursday that Go Transit and the Up Express are running “business as usual” for all seven lines.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely with our rail partners and will keep you updated,” she said.

To both @GOtransit & @UPexpress customers who may be concerned about the news about the CN stoppage: It is currently business as usual for your trains on all 7 lines. We are monitoring the situation very closely with our rail partners & will keep you updated — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) February 13, 2020

Ride share

A good samaritan, Anthony Saleh, posted an offer on Kijiji saying he could take two people from Toronto to Queen’s University on Friday. The post said he can pick up two people for $25 each.

Others in need can check posting sites like Kijiji and Craigslist to see if similar offers are up for grabs.

Anthony Saleh is offering stranded customers a ride to Queen’s University for 25$. Matthew Bingley/Global News

Greyhound

A spokesperson for Greyhound told Global News on Friday that the company is experiencing a significant increase in demand following the Via cancellations.

“We are continuing to add additional buses and schedules for our new and loyal customers to cover the increase in activity,” a statement read.

Megabus

Megabus told Global News on Friday that it was “experiencing an influx of passengers” on their trips to Toronto, Kingston and Montreal.

“We are constantly monitoring our passenger demand and adding additional services as necessary,” spokesperson Sean Hughes said.

Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines spokesperson Brad Cicero said they are seeing an increase in passengers on the Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal routes. He said those are the routes with the most frequent trips and they are capable of taking on short-notice bookings.

However, Cicero said Porter will not be adding any flights at this time.

