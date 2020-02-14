Menu

Canada

UP Express train service suspended due to signal issue

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 6:35 am
Updated February 14, 2020 7:22 am
The Union-Pearson Express train is pictured in motion.
The Union-Pearson Express train is pictured in motion. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host

UP Express says train service is currently suspended on Friday due to an ongoing signal problem.

“Teams are out there right now braving the cold working to fix the signal issue,” Nitish Bissonauth told Global News, adding that it’s likely a mechanical issue and not due to temperatures in the city plummeting as low as -30 C during the morning commute.

Riders travelling to and from Toronto’s Pearson Airport and Union Station will have to access a GO shuttle bus. Bissonauth said replacement buses are running every 15 minutes with staff on site to guide customers to an area where the reserve buses will pick up passengers.

Those near Weston and Bloor stations should make their way to the nearest TTC subway station, Metrolinx said.

There are also delays of about 30 minutes on the Kitchener line as a result of the signal issue.

Signal issues began affecting UP Express service sometime on Friday morning, and there is no estimated time of restoration for the service, Bissonauth said.

“We know it’s cold and are sorry for the inconvenience,” Bissonauth said, adding that crews are working hard to resolve the issue as soon as possible as the peak morning rush hour approaches.

