Lightning beat Oilers 3-1 for 9th straight victory

TAMPA, Fla. – Yanni Gourde scored a short-handed goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to their ninth straight victory, 3-1 over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay also won its 10th in a row at home.

Vasilevskiy improved to 18-0-2 in his past 20 starts. Pat Maroon and Cedric Paquette also scored for the Lightning, who won despite playing without top two scorers Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov.

Caleb Jones scored for Edmonton, which played its second consecutive game without Connor McDavid, who is out 2-to-3 weeks with a thigh injury. Mike Smith finished with 34 saves for the Oilers, who lost for the fourth time in regulation in the past 16 games.

STARS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Tyler Seguin snapped a 17-game goal drought, Ben Bishop made 27 saves and Dallas beat Toronto for its third straight win.

Denis Gurianov and Radek Faksa also scored for Dallas.

Toronto dropped to 2-3-1 over its last six. Auston Matthews scored his 41st goal for the Maple Leafs, and Zach Hyman got his 17th.

Toronto’s Frederik Andersen stopped 16 shots after missing four games with a neck injury.

FLYERS 6, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists and Philadelphia beat Florida.

Robert Hagg, Sean Couturier, Scott Laughton, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Tyler Pitlick scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 26 saves for his first road win in eight games.

Justin Braun had three assists and Matt Niskanen had two as the Flyers improved to 9-3-1 in their past 12 games.

Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed three goals on nine shots and was relieved by Sam Montembeault at the start of the second period. Montembeault made 16 saves. The Panthers dropped to 2-5-1 in their last eight games.

DEVILS 4, RED WINGS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Wayne Simmonds scored twice in a four-goal third period outburst and New Jersey rallied to beat Detroit.

Andy Greene and Jesper Bratt also scored in the four-minute barrage as the Devils posted only their third win (3-20-0) when trailing after two periods.

Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, who had shutouts in his last two starts, made 25 saves in winning for the fourth time in five games (4-0-1).

Andreas Athanasiou ended Blackwood’s shutout streak at 171 minutes, 37 seconds with a shot from the right circle at 16:34 of the second period.

Jonathan Bernier finished with 22 saves.

SABRES 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie Victor Olofsson scored his second goal of the game 2:44 into overtime, and Buffalo beat depleted Columbus.

Jack Eichel had a goal and and two assists for Buffalo on a night when the Sabres honoured members of their 2000 decade teams as part of the franchise’s season-long 50th anniversary celebrations. Evan Rodrigues also scored, and Carter Hutton stopped 28 shots to improve to 4-1 in his past five starts.

The Blue Jackets dropped to 0-1-2 in their past three games in their worst skid since losing four straight from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7.

Columbus squandered a 2-0 lead, but salvaged a point on Markus Nutivaara’s tap-in goal with 1:13 remaining in regulation. Nathan Gerbe and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 23 shots.

