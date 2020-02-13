‘Aladdin 2’ reportedly in the works

Aladdin is getting a live-action sequel.
Disney is reportedly moving forward with Aladdin 2, the sequel to last year’s live-action remake, which was released in May 2019.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that the studio has hired John Gatins and Andrea Berloff to write the second Aladdin movie.
Guy Ritchie is reportedly set to return as director, with Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott expected to reprise their roles as Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine. Offers won’t be extended to the cast until a script is ready.
Variety reports that after six months of discussions on where an Aladdin sequel could go, Gatins and Berloff, who directed Straight Outta Compton, pitched an original story idea that producers wanted to move forward with.
Many fans of the first live-action Aladdin took to Twitter to discuss the idea of a sequel.
