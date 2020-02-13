Menu

‘Aladdin 2’ reportedly in the works

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 5:45 pm
‘Aladdin’ trailer
Disney's live-action adaptation of 'Aladdin' was released on May 24, 2019.

Aladdin is getting a live-action sequel.

Disney is reportedly moving forward with Aladdin 2, the sequel to last year’s live-action remake, which was released in May 2019.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the studio has hired John Gatins and Andrea Berloff to write the second Aladdin movie.

READ MORE: Mena Massoud, ‘Aladdin’ star, says he hasn’t had an audition since movie was released

Guy Ritchie is reportedly set to return as director, with Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott expected to reprise their roles as Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine. Offers won’t be extended to the cast until a script is ready.

Canadian actor Mena Massoud joins The Morning Show to talk about his role as ‘Aladdin’
Canadian actor Mena Massoud joins The Morning Show to talk about his role as ‘Aladdin’

Variety reports that after six months of discussions on where an Aladdin sequel could go, Gatins and Berloff, who directed Straight Outta Compton, pitched an original story idea that producers wanted to move forward with.

Many fans of the first live-action Aladdin took to Twitter to discuss the idea of a sequel.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
