‘Aladdin 2’ reportedly in the works

Aladdin is getting a live-action sequel.

Disney is reportedly moving forward with Aladdin 2, the sequel to last year’s live-action remake, which was released in May 2019.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the studio has hired John Gatins and Andrea Berloff to write the second Aladdin movie.

Guy Ritchie is reportedly set to return as director, with Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott expected to reprise their roles as Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine. Offers won’t be extended to the cast until a script is ready.

7:07 Canadian actor Mena Massoud joins The Morning Show to talk about his role as ‘Aladdin’ Canadian actor Mena Massoud joins The Morning Show to talk about his role as ‘Aladdin’

Variety reports that after six months of discussions on where an Aladdin sequel could go, Gatins and Berloff, who directed Straight Outta Compton, pitched an original story idea that producers wanted to move forward with.

Many fans of the first live-action Aladdin took to Twitter to discuss the idea of a sequel.

ALADDIN 2 FINALLY IN THE WORKS IM SO EXCITED THIS IS THE BEST NEWS pic.twitter.com/QxEg8zIuRX — ☆gio☆ (@destineforces) February 13, 2020

NEW STORY. NEW SONGS. MENA AND NAOMI CONTENT. SULTANA JASMINE. I LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR ALADDIN 2!!! — ѕнαмєєη. saw bop (@danversaladdin) February 13, 2020

Little known fact. Aladdin 2: The Return of Jafar was one of the rare disney movies that sequel was actually better than original. https://t.co/i1HUhmHuaO — BrokenGamezHDR_ 🚀 Pax East (@BrokenGamezHDR_) February 13, 2020

Live action Aladdin is superior to all the other “live action” movies #Aladdin #Aladdin2 pic.twitter.com/j0TYPiZEyu — Selena (@SelenaR014) February 13, 2020

me standing up at the movie theater after #aladdin2 is over only to sit down again cause I bought tickets for the next time they play it too pic.twitter.com/2hZFtcdLcc — lara (@imabicthimaboss) February 13, 2020

They should’ve made snoop dogg the genie in Aladdin 2 — Treyfromthabay (@Trey_fromThaBAY) February 13, 2020

Are you ready for more 🧞‍♂️? #GuyRitchie is set to return as the film’s director, but there are no developments on the new plot for #Aladdin 2 pic.twitter.com/dZJHQ9JiaG — Marcus Theatres 🍿 (@Marcus_Theatres) February 13, 2020

