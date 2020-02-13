Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Inquest will be held into death of Devon Freeman

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 13, 2020 3:21 pm
An inquest will be held into the death of Devon Freeman.
An inquest will be held into the death of Devon Freeman. Hamilton Police Service

The Hamilton regional coroner’s office has announced an inquest will be held into the death of Devon Freeman.

The 17-year-old boy was reported missing from the Lynwood Charlton Centre in Flamborough in October 2017 and was found dead in a nearby wooded area on April 12, 2018.

His body was not found until a resident happened upon it by accident while chasing a ball into the woods.

READ MORE: Ontario family calls for inquest into suicide of Indigenous teen in government care

The inquest will examine the events surrounding Freeman’s death and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

A date and location of the inquest has not been announced.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
InquestFlamboroughDevon Freemanregional coronerDevon Freeman inquestHamilton regional cornerLynwood Charlton Centre
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.