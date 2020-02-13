Inquest will be held into death of Devon Freeman

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton regional coroner’s office has announced an inquest will be held into the death of Devon Freeman.

The 17-year-old boy was reported missing from the Lynwood Charlton Centre in Flamborough in October 2017 and was found dead in a nearby wooded area on April 12, 2018.

His body was not found until a resident happened upon it by accident while chasing a ball into the woods.

The inquest will examine the events surrounding Freeman’s death and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

A date and location of the inquest has not been announced.

