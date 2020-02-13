Inquest will be held into death of Devon Freeman

The Hamilton regional coroner’s office has announced an inquest will be held into the death of Devon Freeman.
The 17-year-old boy was reported missing from the Lynwood Charlton Centre in Flamborough in October 2017 and was found dead in a nearby wooded area on April 12, 2018.
His body was not found until a resident happened upon it by accident while chasing a ball into the woods.
The inquest will examine the events surrounding Freeman’s death and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.
A date and location of the inquest has not been announced.
