Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Parents with newly adopted daughter get surprise baby shower on flight home

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 3:46 pm
Newly adoptive parents received a surprise babyshower on their flight home.
Newly adoptive parents received a surprise babyshower on their flight home. @theamericanrd/Twitter

New parents, who’d just adopted their eight-day-old daughter, received the surprise of their life on their flight home.

They’d spent the last nine years trying to get pregnant or adopt a child, and finally, on Nov. 9, 2019, the California couple were able to take their adopted daughter, who was born in Colorado, home with them.

Dad Dustin Moore took to Twitter on Feb. 9 to share a remarkable story of human kindness they experienced on their Southwest Airlines flight.

He described the moment his brand new bundle of joy woke up mid-flight, demanding a diaper change. They were, he explained, kindly directed to a private area to do the changing in peace by a flight attendant named Jenny.

READ MORE: 77-year-old Alberta ‘baby whisperer’ fosters dozens of children in care

“After a change, Jenny and another passenger compliment my beautiful daughter and politely asked what had prompted a flight with such a young infant,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“I gave them the shortened adoption story, to which they hastily offered congratulations, and shared a few more kind remarks.”

Moore said another flight attendant, named Bobby, came up to their seats and showed interest in their baby about 10 minutes later.

“Then, we heard the intercom. The attendant Bobby came on and announced a special guest on the flight. Our daughter. ‘She’s just been adopted by her parents Caren and Dustin, and is making her way home.'”

“The entire cabin erupted in cheers and applause.”

Moore described the scene: people clapping and peeking over their chairs to get a glimpse of their precious baby girl.

Story continues below advertisement

The crew members handed out airline napkins so everyone could write special messages on them.

In the Twitter thread, Moore shared a photo of all the napkins, sweetly compiled into a photo album for safekeeping.

READ MORE: U.S. woman fosters more than 600 children she loved ‘like they were my own’

“Enjoy every minute,” one person wrote. “Always tell her you love her,” another passenger recommended.

The new father finished off his story with a call to action, asking people to “share what is good,” when social media is often used to complain about the bad things.

The Twitter thread has garnered more than 13,000 likes and nearly 3,000 retweets.

Moore told CBS that no photos would be shared of their daughter, as a condition of her adoption.

READ MORE: Single father adopts 5 siblings under 5 years old — ‘I wanted to be the difference’

“We were insecure about people not thinking much of our daughter,” he told the publication. “It’s not very rational, but we were just concerned about what people would think by the virtue of her being adopted by us — we didn’t give birth to her.”

Clearly, the story of their growing family — and a simple act of kindness — touched the internet.

Story continues below advertisement

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CaliforniaFamily MattersBabiesColoradoSouthwest AirlinesChild Adoptionadopted baby shower flightbaby adoptionbaby shower flightparents get baby shower flight
Bookmark'd newsletter Bookmark'd newsletter

Stay in the know

Subscribe to Bookmark'd and get the top lifestyle stories of the week delivered straight to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.