Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Principals ask Ontario government to cancel next EQAO test amid teacher strikes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2020 1:56 pm
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce on EQAO testing in real jeopardy of being cancelled
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce on EQAO testing in real jeopardy of being cancelled. (Jan. 8, 2020)

TORONTO – The Ontario Principals’ Council is asking the education minister to cancel this year’s Grade 10 standardized literacy test and delay it until next year.

They say the ongoing labour dispute between teachers and the government will affect how the test can proceed, given teachers’ work-to-rule campaigns.

All four major teachers’ unions are engaged in various job actions, including a provincewide strike today by teachers in the French system and rotating strikes by some elementary and high school teachers.

READ MORE: Entire Ontario public school system to be shut down Feb. 21 due to teachers strike

The principals say one of the reasons to cancel the test for this year is that accommodation requests for students have to be submitted soon to be considered for the March 31 literacy test.

But they say that task is affected by the teachers’ work-to-rule and if those accommodations are not in place, it creates inequity for students with special education or English-as-a-second-language requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

Grade 9 standardized math tests set for earlier this year were postponed to June because of the teachers’ job action.

Stephen Lecce says math test scores for Grade 6 students released by EQAO are staggering
Stephen Lecce says math test scores for Grade 6 students released by EQAO are staggering
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario EducationStephen Lecceontario teachersEQAOOntario Teacher StrikeEQAO TestingEQAO testOntario Principals' CouncilOntario standardized testing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.