Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Police in Summerland investigating cyclist’s death

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 1:18 pm
T
Police say witnesses found the man on the road, suffering from serious injuries, and he died at the scene. File / Global News

Police in Summerland say a cyclist died on Wednesday afternoon and that they are now investigating the incident.

According to the RCMP, officers and emergency services responded to reports of a downed cyclist on Dale Meadows Road at 1:42 p.m.

Related News

Police say witnesses found the man, a local resident, on the road, suffering from serious injuries.

READ MORE: ICBCs move to no-fault style insurance could be especially harmful to cyclists, lawyer says

“Sadly, the 54-year-old Summerland man succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the scene,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda. “Our investigators are now trying to piece together what caused the crash.”

Summerland RCMP say the B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s death in an effort to determine how he died.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or were driving in the area and have dashcam video, you are asked to contact the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416.

Story continues below advertisement
Caught on video: hit-and-run of young cyclist
Caught on video: hit-and-run of young cyclist

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceOkanagansouth okanagansummerlandCyclistBC Coroners ServiceSummerland RCMP
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.