Police in Summerland investigating cyclist’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Summerland say a cyclist died on Wednesday afternoon and that they are now investigating the incident.

According to the RCMP, officers and emergency services responded to reports of a downed cyclist on Dale Meadows Road at 1:42 p.m.

Police say witnesses found the man, a local resident, on the road, suffering from serious injuries.

“Sadly, the 54-year-old Summerland man succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the scene,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda. “Our investigators are now trying to piece together what caused the crash.”

Summerland RCMP say the B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s death in an effort to determine how he died.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or were driving in the area and have dashcam video, you are asked to contact the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416.

Story continues below advertisement

1:36 Caught on video: hit-and-run of young cyclist Caught on video: hit-and-run of young cyclist