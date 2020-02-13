REM reveals names of Montreal light rail network stations with the exception of Griffintown

Send this page to someone via email

The stations along Montreal’s future light rail network all have their official names — with the exception of one spot that has been the topic of debate between the city and its Irish community.

The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) revealed the monikers of 25 of its 26 stations on Thursday morning as work continues to build the massive transit network.

“After a rigorous process establishing toponomy of the REM network, eight stations changed names to be better integrated into the metropolitan transport grid,” the organization said in a statement.

READ MORE: Downtown Montreal company sets up satellite offices in West Island, Laval due to REM construction

The REM said it kept the names of existing stations directly connected to the network so as not to create confusion among commuters. For example, the Deux-Montagnes station will remain the same.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to the new service points, the organization said it dubbed them after their locations. The Pointe-Claire station, for example, will be called Fairview-Pointe-Claire to avoid confusion with the commuter rail station.

The name of the station planned for Griffintown in Montreal’s Southwest borough won’t be announced until later but no date was given.

READ MORE: Montreal Mayor hopes to name Griffintown REM train station after Bernard Landry

The city’s proposal to name the station after late Quebec premier Bernard Landry has sparked backlash among Irish Montrealers.

Over the past few months, members of the community have argued the plan is an insult to Irish heritage.

The light rail network will include 67 kilometres of tracks that will link Montreal, the south shore, the West Island and the north shore. It is expected to be completed by 2024.

The full list of names

Deux-Montagnes Grand-Moulin Sainte-Dorothée Île-Bigras Pierrefonds–Roxboro Sunnybrooke Bois-Franc Du Ruisseau Montpellier Côte-de-Liesse Ville-de-Mont-Royal Canora Édouard-Montpetit McGill Central Station Île-des-Sœurs Panama Du Quartier Brossard Des Sources Fairview–Pointe-Claire Kirkland L’Anse-à-l’Orme Marie-Curie YUL–Montréal–Trudeau Airport

2:06 Downtown Montreal company helps employees navigate REM construction Downtown Montreal company helps employees navigate REM construction