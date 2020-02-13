Menu

Canada

REM reveals names of Montreal light rail network stations with the exception of Griffintown

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 12:28 pm
The REM will include 67 kilometres of tracks.
The REM will include 67 kilometres of tracks. Tim Sargeant/Global News

The stations along Montreal’s future light rail network all have their official names — with the exception of one spot that has been the topic of debate between the city and its Irish community.

The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) revealed the monikers of 25 of its 26 stations on Thursday morning as work continues to build the massive transit network.

“After a rigorous process establishing toponomy of the REM network, eight stations changed names to be better integrated into the metropolitan transport grid,” the organization said in a statement.

READ MORE: Downtown Montreal company sets up satellite offices in West Island, Laval due to REM construction

The REM said it kept the names of existing stations directly connected to the network so as not to create confusion among commuters. For example, the Deux-Montagnes station will remain the same.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to the new service points, the organization said it dubbed them after their locations. The Pointe-Claire station, for example, will be called Fairview-Pointe-Claire to avoid confusion with the commuter rail station.

The name of the station planned for Griffintown in Montreal’s Southwest borough won’t be announced until later but no date was given.

READ MORE: Montreal Mayor hopes to name Griffintown REM train station after Bernard Landry

The city’s proposal to name the station after late Quebec premier Bernard Landry has sparked backlash among Irish Montrealers.

Over the past few months, members of the community have argued the plan is an insult to Irish heritage.

The light rail network will include 67 kilometres of tracks that will link Montreal, the south shore, the West Island and the north shore. It is expected to be completed by 2024.

The full list of names

  1. Deux-Montagnes
  2. Grand-Moulin
  3. Sainte-Dorothée
  4. Île-Bigras
  5. Pierrefonds–Roxboro
  6. Sunnybrooke
  7. Bois-Franc
  8. Du Ruisseau
  9. Montpellier
  10. Côte-de-Liesse
  11. Ville-de-Mont-Royal
  12. Canora
  13. Édouard-Montpetit
  14. McGill
  15. Central Station
  16. Île-des-Sœurs
  17. Panama
  18. Du Quartier
  19. Brossard
  20. Des Sources
  21. Fairview–Pointe-Claire
  22. Kirkland
  23. L’Anse-à-l’Orme
  24. Marie-Curie
  25. YUL–Montréal–Trudeau Airport
Downtown Montreal company helps employees navigate REM construction
Downtown Montreal company helps employees navigate REM construction
REMGriffintownMontreal CommutersRéseau express métropolitainREM Stationsmontreal light rail networkGriffintown REM stationREM networkREM stations names
