Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto mayor promises probe into TTC’s handling of derailment and delay

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2020 11:27 am
A TTC worker is directing commuters after a portion of Line 1 was shut down Thursday morning forcing riders onto shuttle buses.
A TTC worker is directing commuters after a portion of Line 1 was shut down Thursday morning forcing riders onto shuttle buses. Doug Gamey / Global News

TORONTO – Toronto Mayor John Tory is calling for an investigation into how the city’s transit agency handled a derailment that shut down a stretch of a major subway line.

The Toronto Transit Commission says a work car derailed around 5:30 a.m. at St. George station and stopped service between St. Clair West and Union stations.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The aftermath of the derailment clogged much of the transit system during the morning rush, and Tory says a lack of communication may have added to that.

READ MORE: No subway service on portion of TTC’s Line 1 due to derailment

A TTC spokeswoman says shuttle buses are in place, and the agency has also added extra buses and streetcars on alternate routes.

But Tory says details of the delay weren’t shared with transit workers or members of the public quickly or effectively enough.

Story continues below advertisement

“Clearly there is an inadequacy, especially in the digital age, in the communication of that information the minute that those kinds of things happen,” the mayor told a news conference Thursday morning.

“There’s less and less excuse nowadays. In days gone by, you didn’t have this kind of digital communication and instantaneous information being conveyed. There really isn’t any reason anymore.”

Tory said he could see passengers getting off buses and heading for subway stations where service had already been cancelled at 6 a.m.

READ MORE: TTC loses more than $70M in revenue because of fare evasion: study

“Obviously that bus driver didn’t know, because had he or she known, they would’ve said ‘Please don’t get off the bus,’ or ‘Understand when you get off the bus, there’s no train running at the moment,”‘ he said.

He added that the TTC should look into refunding customers who used a Presto card to pay for access to the backed-up system.

“When it’s easy to see where people swiped and what time people swiped … it should be possible to do that,” Tory said.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
John ToryTTCToronto Transit CommissionPrestoTTC delaysst. george stationTTC PRESTOTTC derailment
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.