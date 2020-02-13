Porch pirate arrest made in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing several theft charges, including one of theft of a package from the front porch of a city residence.

Peterborough Police Service says around 3 p.m. Wednesday, a loss prevention officer at a Chemong Road store called police after reportedly seeing a man take and conceal merchandise in a bag and exit the store without paying.

The officer followed the suspect out of the store and he was placed under arrest. Police were called to assist.

Further investigation determined the suspect was wanted on two warrants. One warrant on Jan. 31 was for failure to comply with a probation order. A Feb. 10 warrant was for an alleged theft on Jan. 21 of a package on the front porch of an O’Connell Road home.

Police also allege the man is a suspect from a Jan. 16 theft of merchandise from a Clonsilla Avenue convenience store and the theft of a bicycle from a Simcoe Street residence on Jan. 31.

Jordan Allan Edgerton, 26, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with four counts of theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

