Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Porch pirate arrest made in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 12:17 pm
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police have arrested a man in connection to a series of thefts. Global News File

A Peterborough man is facing several theft charges, including one of theft of a package from the front porch of a city residence.

Peterborough Police Service says around 3 p.m. Wednesday, a loss prevention officer at a Chemong Road store called police after reportedly seeing a man take and conceal merchandise in a bag and exit the store without paying.

READ MORE: Survey finds a ‘surprising’ number of Canadians have been targeted by porch pirates

The officer followed the suspect out of the store and he was placed under arrest. Police were called to assist.

Further investigation determined the suspect was wanted on two warrants. One warrant on Jan. 31 was for failure to comply with a probation order. A Feb. 10 warrant was for an alleged theft on Jan. 21 of a package on the front porch of an O’Connell Road home.

Police also allege the man is a suspect from a Jan. 16 theft of merchandise from a Clonsilla Avenue convenience store and the theft of a bicycle from a Simcoe Street residence on Jan. 31.

Story continues below advertisement

Jordan Allan Edgerton, 26, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with four counts of theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

Stolen parcel? Here’s what you need to know to outsmart ‘porch pirates’
Stolen parcel? Here’s what you need to know to outsmart ‘porch pirates’
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeShopliftingPorch PiratePorch theft
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.