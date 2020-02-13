Man willing to pay $25K to anyone who can get him a girlfriend

Send this page to someone via email

One Kansas man is so desperate for love, he’s willing to drop $25,000 to find a girlfriend.

Jeff Gebhart, 47, is clearly sick and tired of spending Valentine’s Day alone and has made a last-ditch effort to fill the void in his heart.

He’s even launched a website, DateJeffG.com, for the cause.

His website is a short memoir detailing his interests, his requirements and even his body composition — anything to help woo his future mate.

The personal advertisement shows off his affinity for a polo and button-up shirt, as well as anything with an American flag printed on it, real estate, beer crawls and his buddies.

Staying true to his American Dream aesthetic, Gebhart details his adoration for flipping houses. Everything from the buying and selling, to the rehabbing and design, tickles his fancy.

He even provides his future mate with a glimpse into his childhood as a, what he calls, “chunk-a-monk.” Now, he has a six-pack and loves “eating the right food.”

Gebhart shows off his quirky, adventurous side in the section of his website called “A Great Life.”

“I’ve run with the bulls in Spain, jumped out of a few airplanes and have been known to snowboard wearing my pink bunny costume,” he writes.

As if his dating résumé can’t speak for itself, the ripped entrepreneur chose to include some testimonials from friends and family, detailing why he’s the perfect match for any lucky lady.

The fortunate Cupid will, after his first year of successful dating his hypothetical girlfriend, earn a payout of $5,000 in five yearly installments. Gebhart claims it’s the monetary equivalent to how much he’d spend dating women from “toxic” dating apps like Bumble and Tinder.

“Well think about it, if you’re in a happy marriage, what monetary value could you ever place on meeting the right person?” he told KCTV. “My time and frustration and disappointment definitely is worth some sort of dollar figure but that was roughly what I’d spend in dating.”

His unnamed parents even chimed in with a glowing review of their son, writing: “Jeff has always been very people-oriented … No parent could be more proud of their son.”

Friend Matt Stover even provided a bizarre analogy for joining him in a romantic partnership, describing a time when Gebhart rented a school bus for him and his boys to go on a bar crawl.

“Get on this bus,” Stover encourages women seeking a significant other in Gebhart.

But don’t get it twisted, Gold Diggers. If you think you’re a match and want to cash in on the prize, think again.

Gebhart shared his entire body composition on his website, pointing out his hard-earned six-pack. datejeffg.com

“Self-nominated women are not entitled to the referral payout,” his website clearly states at the bottom.

There are also other options to click, like: “I know a girl” and “I like app-based dating.” Clicking the latter option leads to a page featuring viral video, “Ain’t nobody got time for that.”

It’s a wonder how Gebhart had time to make a whole website, considering his endless quest for love.

