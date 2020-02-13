Menu

Canada

Supreme Court to hear appeals on solitary confinement in prisons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2020 10:36 am
A solitary confinement cell is shown in a handout photo from the Office of the Correctional Investigator. .
A solitary confinement cell is shown in a handout photo from the Office of the Correctional Investigator. . CP handout

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will revisit the decisions of courts in British Columbia and Ontario that said the federal law allowing prolonged solitary confinement in prison was unconstitutional.

In a pair of rulings today, the high court agreed to jointly hear the federal government’s challenges of the provincial appeal-court decisions.

READ MORE: Feds wins last-ditch reprieve for law which allows prisoner isolation in Canada

The Supreme Court also said it would hear cross-appeals from civil liberties groups in each case that argue the provincial decisions didn’t go far enough.

Although it contested the appeal-court decisions, the federal government brought in new legislation it said would end the practice of segregating prisoners who pose risks to security or themselves.

BC Civil Liberties Association on solitary confinement ruling

Human-rights organizations have criticized the changes as a cosmetic rebranding with insufficient safeguards.

Story continues below advertisement

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons today for agreeing to hear the cases.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
