History of the ’90s podcast: ‘The Attitude Era’ in professional wrestling

Send this page to someone via email

View link »

On this episode of History of the ’90s, host Kathy Kenzora takes a look back at some of the most memorable moments of the Attitude Era as we try to understand why fans can’t get enough of ’90s wrestling.

Between 1997 and 2002, professional wrestling’s Attitude Era broke boundaries in ways like never before with risqué programming, adult-oriented content and larger-than-life superstars, such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, the Rock, Bret Hart, The Undertaker and Sean Michaels.

Throw in the Monday night ratings war between the World Wrestling Federation (later World Wrestling Entertainment or WWE) and the World Championship Wrestling and it was the perfect storm of wrestling greatness.

1:15 Wrestling legend King Kong Bundy dead at 61 Wrestling legend King Kong Bundy dead at 61

WWF’s Monday Night Raw and the WCW’s Monday Nitro aired each week at the same time, forcing fans to choose between the two. On June 17, 1996, Monday Nitro won the battle of the Monday night ratings for the first time. And It would go on to win the ratings war for the next 84 weeks in a row.

Story continues below advertisement

It would take WCW two years to claw its way back to the top, thanks to the outrageous programming of the Attitude Era.

If you enjoy History of the ’90s, please take a minute to rate it, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @1990shistory

Facebook: @1990shistory

Instagram: @that90spodcast

Email: 90s@curiouscast.ca

Guests:

Kevin Michie, Senior Broadcast & Content Associate, Anchor, Sportsnet.ca Contributor

Twitter: @kevinmichie

We LOVE that you are loving the ‘History of the 90s‘ podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “History of the 90s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Story continues below advertisement

Open the Spotify app, search for “History of the 90s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.