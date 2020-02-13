Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Norwood-area man facing drug, driving charges following Hwy. 7 traffic stop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 10:25 am
Peterborough County OPP have charged a Norwood-area man with several offences after they allege he was found in possession of drugs while driving under suspension.
Peterborough County OPP have charged a Norwood-area man with several offences after they allege he was found in possession of drugs while driving under suspension. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Norwood-area man is facing multiple drug and traffic charges following a traffic stop on Highway 7 on Wednesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. in Asphodel-Norwood Township. Police allege the driver was in possession of methamphetamine.

READ MORE: Police seeking 2 suspects after drugs, jewelry reportedly stolen from Peterborough home

James Keating, 40, of Asphodel-Norwood Township, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, driving a motor vehicle with failure to display two plates, driving while under suspension, failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle and failure to surrender an insurance card.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 4.

‘Crystal [meth] was my everything, now I’m just better off dead’: letter by Kingston stabbing suspect uncovered
‘Crystal [meth] was my everything, now I’m just better off dead’: letter by Kingston stabbing suspect uncovered
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MethMethamphetaminePeterborough CountyPeterborough County OPPHighway 7NorwoodAsphodel-NorwoodHighway 7 trafficNorwood crime
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.