Norwood-area man facing drug, driving charges following Hwy. 7 traffic stop

A Norwood-area man is facing multiple drug and traffic charges following a traffic stop on Highway 7 on Wednesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. in Asphodel-Norwood Township. Police allege the driver was in possession of methamphetamine.

James Keating, 40, of Asphodel-Norwood Township, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, driving a motor vehicle with failure to display two plates, driving while under suspension, failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle and failure to surrender an insurance card.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 4.

