Man found dead in Ancaster after apparent single-vehicle crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

The recent discovery of a body in a car that appears to have crashed in an Ancaster field is not being considered suspicious, Hamilton police say.

Investigators say a passerby noticed the vehicle in a field near Book and Smith roads shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a man in the car was already dead when police and emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Detectives from the collision reconstruction unit and the Mountain criminal investigation branch have now taken over the investigation.

The identity of the man has not yet been released. A post-mortem is set for Thursday.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-3851.

Story continues below advertisement