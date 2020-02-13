Menu

No subway service on portion of TTC’s Line 1 due to derailment

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 6:44 am
Updated February 13, 2020 6:45 am
File photo.
File photo. Don Mitchell / File / Global News Radio 640 Toronto

The TTC says there is no subway service between St. Clair West and St. Andrew stations on Line 1 due to a derailment.

The derailment occurred at St. George station, the TTC said.

The transit agency said customers can use GO Transit at Kipling, Dundas West, Downsview Park and Union stations, including the UP Express for the same cost of a TTC fare.

TTC Presto users are not required to tap prior to boarding, they added.

There is no estimated time for when service will resume.

Shuttle buses are running along the route.

