No subway service on portion of TTC’s Line 1 due to derailment

The TTC says there is no subway service between St. Clair West and St. Andrew stations on Line 1 due to a derailment.

The derailment occurred at St. George station, the TTC said.

The transit agency said customers can use GO Transit at Kipling, Dundas West, Downsview Park and Union stations, including the UP Express for the same cost of a TTC fare.

TTC Presto users are not required to tap prior to boarding, they added.

There is no estimated time for when service will resume.

Shuttle buses are running along the route.

