San Jose Sharks hit the road against Winnipeg Jets

San Jose Sharks (24-28-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (29-24-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the San Jose Sharks.

The Jets are 19-10-4 against conference opponents. Winnipeg has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 19.3% of chances.

The Sharks are 11-11-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. San Jose averages 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 27, Winnipeg won 5-1. Patrik Laine recorded a team-high 3 points for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 59 points, scoring 28 goals and adding 31 assists. Laine has recorded nine goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Erik Karlsson leads the Sharks with 40 points, scoring six goals and collecting 34 assists. Timo Meier has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Sharks: Tomas Hertl: out for season (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.