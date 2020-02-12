Hamilton Bulldogs can’t fend off Attack, lose 5-1 in Owen Sound

Send this page to someone via email

Kaleb Pearson had two goals and two assists to lead Owen Sound to a dominating 5-1 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs Wednesday night.

The victory was the Attack’s fourth straight win while the Bulldogs dropped their third consecutive game.

Sergey Popov started the home team’s scoring barrage 9:20 into the first period and Pearson doubled the lead about three-and-a-half minutes later as Owen Sound (26-19-3-3) peppered Hamilton netminder Marco Costantini with 17 shots in the opening frame.

The Attack doubled their lead in second period when Carter Robertson and Kaleb Lawrence scored 1:18 apart and chased Costantini from the net after he allowed four goals on 22 shots.

Pearson added his second goal of the night and 24th of the OHL season, just 72 seconds after the start of the third period to make it a 5-0 game for the Attack in front of 2,574 fans at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

Hamilton’s Lawson Sherk scored his third goal of the season that broke Mack Guzda’s shutout bid with 5:24 left to play in the third period.

Zachary Roy stopped 24 of the 25 shots that he faced in relief of Costantini.

Hamilton (21-24-6-1) next plays Friday night when they square of against the Niagara IceDogs at Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.

