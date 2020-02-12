Menu

Temperatures set to plummet across parts of Ontario with incoming cold front

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 9:45 pm
Updated February 12, 2020 9:52 pm
Environment Canada said the temperature is forecast to drop to -20 C overnight Thursday.
Environment Canada said the temperature is forecast to drop to -20 C overnight Thursday. Nathan Denette / File / The Canadian Press

Residents in parts of southern and eastern Ontario, prepare to bundle up as temperatures are set to take a noticeable drop on Thursday.

Global News weather specialist Carla Bosacki said an incoming cold front will bring arctic air south into the province.

She also said snow is expected to begin falling after midnight on Thursday and should continue off and on throughout the day.

“The winds late in the day will cause blowing, drifting snow, and as we get into Thursday night, it will be the extreme cold that will be the big story,” Bosacki said.

While Toronto was forecast to have a low of -2 C on Wednesday, on Thursday the overnight temperature is set to drop to -20 C. With the wind chill, Environment Canada said it could feel as cold as -28 C.

The average temperature low for this time of year in Toronto is -10 C.

In Ottawa, the low on Thursday is expected to drop to -23 C with a wind chill value of -32 C.

2019-20 winter forecast for Canada

Temperatures will warm up a bit on Friday, but won’t return to above seasonal until Saturday.

Environment Canada said the Greater Toronto Area is expected to see two to four centimetres of snow. However, areas east of the region could see increased snowfall amounts.

Pearson International Airport issued a winter weather advisory on Wednesday and encouraged travellers to check the status of their flights on Thursday.

