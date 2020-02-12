More snow on the way across Nova Scotia on Thursday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

More snow is expected to fall on Thursday across Nova Scotia, according to a special weather statement released by Environment Canada.

A total snowfall accumulation of 10 to 15 centimetres is forecast for the province.

READ MORE: Snow descends on most of Nova Scotia, prompting closures and delays

Environment Canada said snow will develop early in the morning over western regions and then spread across the rest of the province during the morning.

“Ice pellets may mix with the snow along parts of the south shore during the afternoon,” the weather statement read.

The snow will taper off to flurries late in the day.

READ MORE: Further measures coming to protect endangered right whales, minister says

Due to the coming weather conditions, Halifax Regional Municipality has announced that an overnight winter parking ban will continue to be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Vehicles must be off municipal streets during the noted hours. Otherwise, vehicles obstructing snow clearing activities might get towed or ticketed.