Burnaby Hospital redevelopment gets big boost as new fundraising campaign launched

Burnaby’s aging hospital is getting closer to paying for its major redevelopment, but supporters say more funding is still needed.

The Burnaby Hospital Foundation launched a new campaign Wednesday to raise $30 million for the project, which will see the first significant upgrades to the hospital in four decades.

The Proud History, Bright Future campaign has started strong, with a major boost from Burnaby residents and longtime Burnaby Hospital supporters, the Beedie Family.

The family made an $8 million donation that will go towards Phase One of the redevelopment plan. The Keith and Betty Beedie Pavilion will be named after them in thanks for their donation.

“Burnaby Hospital has always given us the greatest of care, especially for my husband Keith,” said Betty Beedie.

“We wanted to donate toward the pavilion and this project as a whole to ensure that everyone in Burnaby gets the greatest care in the best possible environment.”

The Burnaby Hospital Foundation says the $30 million will go towards the most critical services for the project, which is set to start construction in 2021.

“Finally now, after years of advocating and waiting, we are on the verge of a brighter future in health care for all of us,” said Burnaby Hospital Foundation CEO Kristy James.

In September, the province committed more than $1 billion to build a new facility.

The redevelopment will include a new six-floor patient care tower, 400 more beds, a new home for the medical imaging department, and a new cancer treatment centre.

Construction on a second tower is slated to begin in 2024 and wrap up by 2027.

