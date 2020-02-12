Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment gets big boost as new fundraising campaign launched

By Claire Fenton Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 9:53 pm
Burnaby residents donate $8 million to new hospital
The Burnaby Hospital Foundation is ramping up efforts to fund new hospital. . Global BC

Burnaby’s aging hospital is getting closer to paying for its major redevelopment, but supporters say more funding is still needed.

The Burnaby Hospital Foundation launched a new campaign Wednesday to raise $30 million for the project, which will see the first significant upgrades to the hospital in four decades.

NDP announces new hospital for Burnaby
NDP announces new hospital for Burnaby

The Proud History, Bright Future campaign has started strong, with a major boost from Burnaby residents and longtime Burnaby Hospital supporters, the Beedie Family.

The family made an $8 million donation that will go towards Phase One of the redevelopment plan. The Keith and Betty Beedie Pavilion will be named after them in thanks for their donation.

READ MORE: $1.3B Burnaby Hospital rebuild to expand ER, add new towers, cancer centre

“Burnaby Hospital has always given us the greatest of care, especially for my husband Keith,” said Betty Beedie.

Story continues below advertisement

“We wanted to donate toward the pavilion and this project as a whole to ensure that everyone in Burnaby gets the greatest care in the best possible environment.”

 

The Burnaby Hospital Foundation says the $30 million will go towards the most critical services for the project, which is set to start construction in 2021.

READ MORE: New hospital on the way for Surrey but shovels won’t be in the ground until 2021 at the earliest

“Finally now, after years of advocating and waiting, we are on the verge of a brighter future in health care for all of us,” said Burnaby Hospital Foundation CEO Kristy James.

In September, the province committed more than $1 billion to build a new facility.

The redevelopment will include a new six-floor patient care tower, 400 more beds, a new home for the medical imaging department, and a new cancer treatment centre.

Construction on a second tower is slated to begin in 2024 and wrap up by 2027.

B.C. government announces new funding to expand Burnaby hospital
B.C. government announces new funding to expand Burnaby hospital
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HealthHealth CareBurnabyFundraisingfundraising campaignburnaby hospitalhospital redevelopmentBurnaby healthBurnaby Hospital expansionbeedie familyburnaby hospital redevelopmentproud history bright future
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.