Canada

Man dead after being struck by truck at Toronto warehouse, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 7:48 pm
Updated February 12, 2020 8:12 pm
Emergency crews were called to a warehouse on Metropolitan Road Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a warehouse on Metropolitan Road Wednesday evening. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

A man has died after being hit by a truck at an east-end Toronto warehouse, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot at a property near Warden Avenue and Metropolitan Road, just south of Highway 401, at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Toronto police and Toronto Fire Services told Global News the man was hit by a reversing tractor-trailer at the property.

It’s not clear if the victim was an employee at the business.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour was called in as part of the investigation.

Police said the driver remained at the scene of the collision.

