Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Winnipeg Jets return Andrei Chibisov to Manitoba Moose

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 7:40 pm
Manitoba Moose forward Andrei Chibisov looks on from the bench.
The Manitoba Moose lineup is getting a boost thanks to the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets reassigned forward Andrei Chibisov back to the Moose on Wednesday, just a week after he was originally called up.

Chibisov, 26, didn’t appear in a game for the Jets during the recall. He has seven goals and 17 assists in 46 AHL games for the Moose this season.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets recall Andrei Chibisov, reassign Cameron Schilling

Chibisov is in the midst of a one-year entry level contract that was signed last June.

He is expected to be in the lineup for the Moose later on Wednesday when they host the Rockford IceHogs at Bell MTS Place.

The move leaves the Jets with just 12 healthy forwards. Adam Lowry, Mathieu Perreault, and Bryan Little are among their forwards who are currently dealing with an injury.

The Jets continue their six-game homestand on Friday against the San Jose Sharks.

Jet’s coach Paul Maurice talks contract extension and life in Winnipeg
