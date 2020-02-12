Those Old Radio Shows February 14-15

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Feb. 14:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – Dead Men Prowl, Pt. 4; Amos & Andy – Old Love Letters

Hour 2: Jack Benny – Suspense; Jack Benny – The Whistler

Hour 3: Father Knows Best – Sound Matchmakers; Jack Benny – How Jack Found Mary

Hour 4: Aldrich Family – Valentines Party; Jack Benny – Jack Talks About His TV Show

Saturday, Feb. 15:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Present; Burns & Allen – The Sponsor Drops By

Hour 2: Ozzie & Harriett – The Clean-up Campaign; Boston Blackie – Case of the Unusual Shoes

Hour 3: Family Theater – Summer Replacement; Gunsmoke – Feud

Hour 4: Hardy Family – Andy Becomes a Bachelor; FBI in Peace and War – The Smoke Ring

Hour 5: Life of Riley – Riley and Mrs. Morris; Favourite Stories – The Time Machine

