Those Old Radio Shows February 14-15

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted February 12, 2020 5:41 pm

Friday, Feb. 14:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – Dead Men Prowl, Pt. 4; Amos & Andy – Old Love Letters
Hour 2: Jack Benny – Suspense; Jack Benny – The Whistler
Hour 3: Father Knows Best – Sound Matchmakers; Jack Benny – How Jack Found Mary
Hour 4: Aldrich Family – Valentines Party; Jack Benny – Jack Talks About His TV Show

Saturday, Feb. 15:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Present; Burns & Allen – The Sponsor Drops By
Hour 2: Ozzie & Harriett – The Clean-up Campaign; Boston Blackie – Case of the Unusual Shoes
Hour 3: Family Theater – Summer Replacement; Gunsmoke – Feud
Hour 4: Hardy Family – Andy Becomes a Bachelor; FBI in Peace and War – The Smoke Ring
Hour 5: Life of Riley – Riley and Mrs. Morris; Favourite Stories – The Time Machine

