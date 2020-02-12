Menu

Politics

Voting for Barrie’s Ward 3 byelection opens Thursday

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 6:11 pm
There are eight candidates that are running for the position of Ward 3 Councillor.
There are eight candidates that are running for the position of Ward 3 Councillor. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Voting for Barrie’s Ward 3 byelection opens on Thursday at 10 a.m..

People who are eligible to vote in Ward 3 will be able to do so online or by phone until Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

There are eight candidates that are running for the position of Ward 3 Councillor: Stephen James Ciesielski, Ram Faerber, Ann-Marie Kungl, Gerry Marshall, Kelly Patterson McGrath, Tanya Saari, Devin Scully and Peter Silveira.

READ MORE: City of Barrie accepting nominations for vacant councillor position

City officials say all households in Ward 3 should have received a voter information letter in the mail that contains an individual PIN number and instructions for voting.

People can vote in the byelection if they’re a resident, non-resident owner or tenant of land in Barrie’s Ward 3, or if they’re one of their spouses.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents must also be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years of age and not prohibited from voting by any law.

Officials say Ward 3 residents who haven’t received a voter information letter in the mail should call 705-728-8683 or email Be.Counted@barrie.ca.

READ MORE: Election results could be ‘quite good’ for Canada but no local voice in government: Barrie mayor

Residents who require assistance with online or telephone voting can contact that same number or email or can attend one of the following voter assistance centres:

  • City hall at 70 Collier St. on Thursday and Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • City hall from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • East Bayfield Community Centre at 80 Livingstone St. E. on Feb. 18 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
  • East Bayfield Community Centre on Feb. 20 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
  • East Bayfield Community Centre on Feb. 22 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  • East Bayfield Community Centre on Feb. 24 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The position of Ward 3 Councillor was previously held by Doug Shipley, who was elected as Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte MP in the recent federal election.

Barrie newsCity Of BarrieBarrie City hallBarrie by-electionBarrie Doug ShipleyBarrie East Bayfield Community CentreBarrie Ward 3 by-electionBarrie Ward 3 by-election candidatesvoting Barrie Ward 3 byelection
