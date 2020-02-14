What’s open and closed in Kingston on Family Day 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Family Day weekend is fast approaching, which means many of us will have a day off on Monday.

If you’re looking to do something fun with the whole family, Kingston has lots of activities to offer from Friday to Monday over the holiday weekend.

The city is hosting swim and skate times at Artillery Park Aquatic Centre and the INVISTA Centre on Family Day. See more information about times and schedules here.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Family Day, the Tett Centre will be running an open house where families can come and experience “hands-on, interactive art” activities for all ages.

This will also be the third weekend for Downtown Kingston’s winter carnival Feb Fest. Check out the list of things to do in Springer Market Square — including ringette and curling demos on Saturday and marshmallow roastings and horse-drawn wagon rides on Monday — here.

Story continues below advertisement

If you’re planning to do chores, host a party or get out of the house this weekend, he’s a handy list of what’s opened and closed in Kingston on the holiday Monday to help you plan:

Food and drink

The Glenburnie Grocery is open Family Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All Beer Stores and LCBOs will be closed Family Day.

The downtown location of Wine Rack will be open for its regular hours on Monday, but none of the other locations will be.

All Loblaws locations in Kingston are closed Family Day.

All Metro grocery stores are closed Family Day.

All Food Basics stores are closed Family Day.

Farm Boy is closed Family Day.

FreshCo is closed Family Day.

5:43 Knifey Spooney holds vegan pancake breakfast for Family Day Knifey Spooney holds vegan pancake breakfast for Family Day

Entertainment and activities

The Cataraqui Centre will be closed Family Day.

The Springer Market Square skate rental booth will be closed on Monday, but the rink will be free to use.

All movie theatres are open in Kingston on Family Day.

All arenas will be open on Family Day.

INVISTA Fitness and Wellness Centre will be open for limited hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Artillery Park Aquatic Centre will be open limited hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rideau Heights Community Centre will be closed Family Day.

The Tett Centre for Creativity and Learning will be open and operating a Family Day open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

The Grand Theatre box office will be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

5:51 GNM looks ahead to Feb Fest week number three GNM looks ahead to Feb Fest week number three

City services

Green bin, garbage and recycling will not be collected on Monday. Collection will resume the day after your regular pickup day.

Kingston Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, but Route 18 will run on a weekday schedule.

Kingston Access Services will be operating with limited service on Monday. Call 613-542-2512 for more information.

All city administrative offices, including housing and social services on Montreal Street and provincial offences, will be closed Monday.

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro will be closed Monday.

The Kingston Area Recycling Centre will be closed Monday.