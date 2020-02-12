Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Fatalities down, but more impaired drivers caught than ever: Ridge Meadows RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 5:07 pm
FILE - An RCMP officer performs a breathalyzer test on a driver during a roadside check in Surrey, B.C., just before midnight on Friday September 24, 2010.
FILE - An RCMP officer performs a breathalyzer test on a driver during a roadside check in Surrey, B.C., just before midnight on Friday September 24, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are crediting a recent crackdown on impaired driving with a dramatic decrease in road fatalities.

Ridge Meadows RCMP says between May 2017 and April 2018, they saw seven fatal crashes linked to impaired driving.

Police started Project Domino Effect that spring, and in the following 11 months saw just two impaired driving deaths.

In the period from March 2019 to the present, there haven’t been any, police said.

READ MORE: ‘100% preventable’: B.C. police launch CounterAttack against impaired holiday drivers

“Project Domino Effect was named because of the impact a decision to drive impaired has on community,” said Supt. Jennifer Hyland, officer in charge of the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“When someone loses a life, their family, their friends and their community as a whole suffers the impact.”

Story continues below advertisement
Study raises concerns about Canadians driving while impaired on cannabis
Study raises concerns about Canadians driving while impaired on cannabis

Police dedicated more than 70 officers to the initiative, and while they say the number of fatal crashes has decreased, Mounties are netting more drunk drivers than ever.

Prior to the crackdown in 2017, RCMP said, officers conducted 279 impaired driving investigations. The following year they conducted 486, and last year officers conducted 553 impaired driving investigations.

READ MORE: 360 impaired Vancouver drivers have lost their wheels this summer: police

“Basically, the data shows that in spite of our concentrated efforts, and in spite of the messaging that our partners at ICBC and city hall do, people are still making the choice to drive while impaired,” said Const. Julie Klaussner.

“One life lost to impaired driving is too many.”

Of the nine fatal collisions involving impaired driving, four resulted in criminal charges, police said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPImpaired DrivingDrunk DrivingdrunkRidge Meadows RCMPimpaired driving crackdownimpaired driving fatalitiesproject domino effectrcmp crackdownrcmp drunk driving
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.