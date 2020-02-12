Menu

Crime

Student injured after being stabbed inside Mississauga high school

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2020 3:14 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police say a student has been stabbed inside a high school in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say one victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds that are considered not life-threatening.

They say another youth is in custody and there is no threat to other students.

READ MORE: Police searching for teen suspect after student stabbed at Mississauga high school

Clarkson Secondary School principal Mary Zammit says in a letter to parents there was an incident between two students around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

She says the school will be conducting its own investigation once the police probe is complete.

Zammit says the school will do everything it can to ensure “an incident like this does not happen again.”

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 The Canadian Press
