Student injured after being stabbed inside Mississauga high school

Send this page to someone via email

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police say a student has been stabbed inside a high school in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say one victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds that are considered not life-threatening.

They say another youth is in custody and there is no threat to other students.

READ MORE: Police searching for teen suspect after student stabbed at Mississauga high school

Clarkson Secondary School principal Mary Zammit says in a letter to parents there was an incident between two students around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

She says the school will be conducting its own investigation once the police probe is complete.

Zammit says the school will do everything it can to ensure “an incident like this does not happen again.”

Story continues below advertisement

STABBING:

– Bromsgrove Rd / Playford Rd #Mississauga

– 2 youth involved in an altercation

– Victim suffered stab wounds and was transported to local

hospital with non-life threatening injuries

– 1 youth taken into custody

– No threat to students

– Isolated incident pic.twitter.com/SQlMAlM5Un — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 12, 2020