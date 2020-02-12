South Carolina man tosses $100K lottery ticket before realizing he won

Send this page to someone via email

One South Carolina man learned his lesson to always double-check his lottery tickets.

An unidentified man purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket at a gas station in Newberry, according to the state lottery commission. After checking his numbers and seeing they didn’t match up with the winning ones, he tossed it in the trash.

Little did he know, he’d actually been matching up his ticket with numbers from the day before, the South Carolina Education Lottery said on Feb. 10.

While casually sipping his coffee, the man realized he’d checked the wrong dates. Grabbing the ticket from his trash bin, he realized he’d actually won the $100,000 prize money.

“I checked the results for the day before,” he told the lottery organization. “I couldn’t believe it.”

He discovered his matching ticket on Jan. 24. His lucky numbers were 9, 15, 25, 27 and 30.

The big winner plans to give some of his earnings to charity and investing the rest in his grandchildren’s college funds, the lottery commission says.

His odds of winning, the organization adds in the news release, were one in 501,942.

