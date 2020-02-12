United Way donates over $400K to new Kingston youth hub

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston chapter of United Way has donated more than $400,000 to help with a proposed youth services hub in the city’s downtown.

The charitable organization has partnered with Home Base Housing to develop the youth services organization, which will be located out of the Princess Street United Church.

READ MORE: Proposed Kingston youth hub property donated by local church

The church’s congregation recently announced they would be donating their property so that Home Base Housing could run their One Roof program on the grounds, which would house multiple youth services in the building and offer up to 60 units of transitional housing for youth in need.

United Way KFL&A said they will provide $435,000 for the renovations of the project. About $350,000 of the funding came from local fundraising, like United Way’s Rockin’ the Big House and Kingston Pen Tours, and the remaining $85,000 will be provided by a federal funding program.

Story continues below advertisement

“This legacy project is the single largest investment in capital the board of directors has made in its history and we are pleased that this will positively impact the lives of so many youth,” said Daren Dougall, chair of the United Way’s board of directors.

1:33 Kingston’s annual Youth Homelessness Summit takes place at City Hall Kingston’s annual Youth Homelessness Summit takes place at City Hall

Phase one of the project has begun with renovations to existing buildings on the property, including the over 150-year-old church, already underway.

Phase two will begin after more fundraising. Officials say the second phase, which will bring the transitional housing section, is expected to get underway in the next year or two.

Home Base Housing’s One Roof program began in late 2017 and is currently located on Barrie Street and serves Kingston’s youth through partnerships with 27 organizations, which will all be transferring over to the Princess Street location.

“Working together in a single location has allowed young people to build stronger and more trusting relationships with services and individual staff,” a United Way news release read.