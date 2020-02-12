Saskatchewan government appoints special mediator in Unifor, Co-op dispute

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government officially appointed a special mediator to assist in negotiations between Unifor Local 594and the Consumer’s Co-operative Refineries Limited on Wednesday.

Vince Ready, who has worked in labour relations since 1965 and arbitrated and or mediated more than 7,000 labour and commercial disputes in Canada, will take on the role.

“It is in the interest of both parties to negotiate a contract at the bargaining table,” said Don Morgan, labour relations and workplace safety minister.

“The parties have had the opportunity to negotiate an agreement and have been unsuccessful. We are appointing a special mediator to help resolve the impasse because of the impact of the dispute on Saskatchewan families, communities and businesses.”

The province said the special mediator is set to start next Tuesday. If Unifor and Co-op fail to reach an agreement, the mediator will provide parties and Morgan with recommended terms for an agreement.

At that point, the parties and mediator will have 20 days to reach an agreement.

“We have had success with the appointment of a special mediator in past disputes and are hopeful that the outstanding issues between the parties can be resolved with the assistance of Mr. Ready,” Morgan said.

Labour action began on Dec. 5, 2019 after Unifor issued a strike notice, followed by Co-op locking out its workers.

A division of Unifor represents some Global news employees.