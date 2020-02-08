Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police re-open Ninth Avenue to allow picketers to access Co-op Refinery Complex

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 8, 2020 5:38 pm
On Thursday, Regina police closed a portion of Ninth Avenue. Initially police were only allowing Co-op fuel trucks through but the road is now also open to pedestrians .
On Thursday, Regina police closed a portion of Ninth Avenue. Initially police were only allowing Co-op fuel trucks through but the road is now also open to pedestrians . Stewart Manhas / Global News

The Regina Police Service has re-opened Ninth Avenue North — between Winnipeg and McDonald Streets — to allow picketers closer access to the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC).

Business-related traffic is also being allowed to enter and exit through. Other traffic continues to be diverted by the police.

READ MORE: Blockades being removed at Co-op refinery on 9th Avenue North: Regina police

The roadway was closed on Thursday to the public. Police were only allowing business-related vehicles through.

In a statement, police said they closed the road in order to remove illegal barricades erected at the CRC.

Police presence will remain at Ninth Avenue North and Winnipeg Street, as well as Ninth Avenue North and McDonald Street throughout the weekend, say police.

READ MORE: Co-op Refinery asks for precedent-setting fine, jail time for local Unifor members

Story continues below advertisement

“Those wishing to set up peaceful, lawful picket lines are permitted to enter the area on foot, and are allowed to carry signs, flags, informational material and any foodstuffs they wish to carry,” said the RPS in a written statement.

“They are not permitted to enter with any materials that could be used to construct a barrier.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
UniforCo-Op RefineryCo-opUnifor Local 594Federated Co-operatives LimitedCo-op Refinery LockoutCo-op Refinery ComplexRegina RefineryUnifor Co-op
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.