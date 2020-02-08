Regina police re-open Ninth Avenue to allow picketers to access Co-op Refinery Complex

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service has re-opened Ninth Avenue North — between Winnipeg and McDonald Streets — to allow picketers closer access to the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC).

Business-related traffic is also being allowed to enter and exit through. Other traffic continues to be diverted by the police.

The roadway was closed on Thursday to the public. Police were only allowing business-related vehicles through.

In a statement, police said they closed the road in order to remove illegal barricades erected at the CRC.

Police presence will remain at Ninth Avenue North and Winnipeg Street, as well as Ninth Avenue North and McDonald Street throughout the weekend, say police.

“Those wishing to set up peaceful, lawful picket lines are permitted to enter the area on foot, and are allowed to carry signs, flags, informational material and any foodstuffs they wish to carry,” said the RPS in a written statement.

“They are not permitted to enter with any materials that could be used to construct a barrier.”