Ville-Marie parking permits to cost more depending on car size

The price of parking permits is on the rise in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough and the rates will be determined based on the size of car engines in a bid to encourage other forms of commuting.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante introduced the measure on Tuesday, which will also limit the number of allotted parking stickers per residence.

She said the rates for the area in the city’s core have not increased since 1989.

“Its revision is necessary to meet the current needs of residents, better reflect the values of the public and promote the achievement of our target of 55 per cent reduction in greenhouse gases,” she said in a statement.

As part of the plan, drivers who own cars with larger engines — such as an SUV — will pay more for annual parking permits than those of smaller vehicles as of April 1.

The rate for electric cars and vehicles with an engine that is 1.6 litres or less is $100 per year. Drivers of cars with engines up to 2.4 litres will pay $150 for their parking permit.

The price then increases, with cars with engines greater than 2.5 litres at $200 and those with engines of 3.5 litres paying $250 per year.

The allocation of stickers will be limited to two vehicles per home and the price of obtaining a second parking permit will cost a flat rate of $350.

The borough said the boost in prices will also encourage Montrealers to opt for greener options, such as public transit, walking and biking, when it comes to commuting

“The new pricing system is necessary in a climate emergency context and will make it possible to give space to the citizens of Ville-Marie without compromising the economic vitality of the borough and the financial security of the most vulnerable people,” said Plante.

Drivers who are from low-income households will benefit from the lowest rates upon presenting a tax assessment to the borough.

